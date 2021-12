Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 12:28 Hits: 0

Pope Francis on Saturday urged dialogue on both personal and political levels as he celebrated a second Christmas under the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic that was pushing people into isolation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211225-pope-calls-for-dialogue-despite-pandemic-s-isolation-in-urbi-et-orbi-christmas-address