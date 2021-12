Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 07:45 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department has denied an Indonesian news report claiming that the internal organs of the body of one of its citizens were removed before being sent back to their country of origin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/26/no-organs-were-taken-out-from-dead-indonesian-sailor-says-sabah-health-dept