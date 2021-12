Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 07:47 Hits: 7

LAHAD DATU: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is identifying products in the Segama area here with potential to be promoted for tourism to help generate economic activities for the local community, said its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/26/tourism-ministry-identifying-potential-tourism-products-in-lahad-datu