'71% of Democrats wouldn't go on a date with someone with opposing views.' That's a problem because?

Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021

Dating is tough. Having to navigate dating someone who has different political views is even tougher. Let’s be real: If we’re allowed to be “choosy” about what it is about our partner’s appearance that attracts us, why not their mind and views? Apparently to some conservatives, it’s okay to be “picky” when it comes to choosing a partner appearance-wise, but god forbid you have an issue with their political views.

As always, conservatives have made simple things into a bigger issue. After a poll earlier this month revealed Democrats are less likely to date someone or befriend someone with different political views than Republicans, conservatives are in a frenzy.

They are obsessing over the fact that nearly a quarter of college students wouldn't be friends with someone who votes for the other presidential candidate. Not to mention 71% of Democrats wouldn't go on a date with someone with opposing views.

Many think this is ridiculous, but honestly, you can’t blame them. Unfortunately we are in a time in which many Republican views threaten the livelihood of communities, especially those who identify with marginalized ones. The case, as many argue, is it’s no longer about policy and views on legislation but fundamental human rights.

Why would I want to date someone who disagrees with not only my values but my mere existence? That may sound extreme, but in some cases it’s true. I’ve heard countless stories in which individuals have spoken beyond negatively about DREAMS only to realize they are dating one.

I have also befriended many people who make Islamophobic comments only for them to realize I am Muslim. Apparently since I do not always fit the stereotypical Muslim appearance, many do not realize I identify as such and think it’s okay to speak ill of Islam. Newsflash: Whether or not I identify with a specific faith should not matter. You shouldn’t be so ignorant in the first place to bad mouth an entire religion. Even if I weren’t Muslim, it definitely would not make it okay to make Islamophobic or xenophobic comments.

Sorry not sorry, but I am one of those people who avoids dating and befriending individuals who voted for Trump. I merely cannot understand how one could support someone who has contributed to so much hate across the country. I am sure there are some “nice” people who voted for Trump, but they are not compatible with me. If I see Trump on your dating profile, it’s an automatic swipe left.

While some may think befriending someone from another party or with different views allows one to have dialogue, that’s not always the case. Sometimes it can negatively impact one’s mental health or create further conflict. It shouldn’t be your job to defend your views to someone constantly, especially if you care about them. Just like you have the ability to have your own views, you should have the ability to choose who you allow into your circle.

This is probably the most terrifying bit.. Right up there with the friends thing. pic.twitter.com/t1thnqP0AG December 8, 2021

Yes of course, it does create a partisan divide as Axios has noted, which could result in distrust in the U.S. However, the reality is even if people have not admitted this before, politics has always impacted dating.

Millennials and college students may be more open to admitting it, but this has been a trend for generations. Identity has always impacted the way one goes about dating or befriending individuals.

Historically, even interracial relationships were looked down upon in the U.S. A 1958 Gallup poll found that just 4% of Americans approved of interracial marriages. That number increased to 94% this year.

With time all things change, and who knows—if Republicans get their act together, maybe a divide can be avoided. Kos has asked this before, but would you date someone with an opposing political view, or someone who voted for Trump?

