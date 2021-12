Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 23:00 Hits: 6

I don’t listen to a lot of Christmas music, but when I do, this is it.

What are your Christmas music favorites, be they standards or off the beaten path?

(Here’s where I confess that while I generally dislike Mariah Carey, I can tolerate “All I Want for Christmas.”)

And as a bonus, in case you missed it when it went viral at the beginning of the month:

I couldn't figure out where the comma(s) in "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" should go, so I hit myself in the face. pic.twitter.com/BNaglwpzYt December 1, 2021

