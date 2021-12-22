The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Biden Addresses Omicron Surge as Nation Faces COVID Testing Shortage Overwhelmed Hospitals

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg2 citymd

President Biden has announced a plan to begin distributing 500 million at-home COVID tests starting in January in response to the latest surge in cases, linked to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. His plan also includes the establishment of new federal testing sites and the deployment of military medical personnel to help overwhelmed hospitals around the country. Dr. Tsion Firew, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Columbia University Medical Center, says nurses and other healthcare providers are quitting or retiring in large numbers as the pandemic drags on, leading to an even greater strain on those still on the frontlines. “It’s just very frustrating and also overburdening our healthcare system,” she says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/22/biden_new_action_against_covid_wave

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version