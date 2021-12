Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 15:02 Hits: 0

Founded by Yla Eason in 1985, Olmec Toys produced Sun-Man, which is being revived by Mattel Toys. Hear from Ms. Eason, now at Rutgers Business School.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2021/1223/Sun-Man-revived-Meet-a-pioneer-of-multicultural-superheroes?icid=rss