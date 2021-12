Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:03 Hits: 0

Democracy relies not only on institutions, but also on discourse. Yet, far from fulfilling its promise to deepen and broaden discourse, the internet has narrowed and distorted it, thereby severing the link between expression and emancipation.

