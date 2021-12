Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 14:05 Hits: 1

Asylum claims in Germany rose by a third in the first nine months of the year, as migration to Europe resumed following last year's COVID lockdowns.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-asylum-applications-rebound-as-covid-fears-wane/a-60255516?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf