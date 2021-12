Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 17:51 Hits: 2

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has described the end of the eruption on the tiny Canary island as the "best Christmas present." The volcano flared for more than 85 days, causing nearly €1 billion in damage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-declares-end-to-la-palma-volcano-eruption/a-60256505?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf