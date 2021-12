Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

The UK monarch shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband, saying there was "one familiar laugh missing." A 19-year-old intruder was arrested at Windsor Castle, where she is spending Christmas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/queen-pays-moving-tribute-to-philip-in-christmas-message/a-60256727?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf