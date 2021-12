Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 17:04 Hits: 1

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots as a precautionary measure to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rose across the country. Read full story

