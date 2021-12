Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 13:48 Hits: 0

As 2021 draws to a close, Russia’s massing of troops along its border with Ukraine has prompted fears of an imminent invasion. Although a diplomatic resolution of the crisis is still possible, the path to achieving one is narrow – and many worry that time might be running out.

