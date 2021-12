Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:39 Hits: 0

In a pandemic, you can send people all the money in the world and they still won’t go out to dinner or book a flight, especially if those services are suspended by government fiat. A pandemic is like a blizzard: If people get a lot of money when the snow is falling, they will fuel inflation once it has been cleared.

