Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 03:00 Hits: 5

It’s that time again: time to snuggle up in front of your virtual fire, listening to the crackle and pop or maybe your favorite holiday standards, and maybe sip on your favorite holiday libation (this one’s mine).

If you want to know why watching a fire burn on an electric screen is a thing, here you go. And if you want to see the original, or a bunch of creative spinoffs, you can find them here.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2068681