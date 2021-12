Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:10 Hits: 1

Republican lawmakers in at least twenty-six states, driven by manufactured outrage over mask mandates, vaccination requirements, and shutdowns, have passed laws to weaken the authority, possibly permanently, of state and local officials to protect public health, according to a recent report from Kaiser Health News.

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/smoking-gun-gop-pro-covid-agenda/