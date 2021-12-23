Tea Party Redux: How the Koch Network Funds and Fuels the Anti-Lockdown Movement

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 13:25 Hits: 0

A new report titled “How The Koch Network Hijacked The War On COVID” reveals how a right-wing network linked to billionaire Charles Koch has played a key role in fighting public health measures during the pandemic, including mask and vaccine mandates, contact tracing and lockdowns. The groups include the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), Donors Trust, the Hoover Institution and Hillsdale College. We speak about the contents of the report with co-author Walker Bragman, who says the right-wing network’s attack on public health is designed to “maintain corporate profit at the expense of human life.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/23/koch_hijacked_war_on_covid