The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Edward Snowden, Glenn Greenwald Chris Hedges on NSA Leaks, Assange Protecting a Free Internet

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg snowden greenwald hedges

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Glenn Greenwald and Chris Hedges discuss mass surveillance, government secrecy, internet freedom and U.S. attempts to extradite and prosecute WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. They spoke together on a panel moderated by Amy Goodman at the virtual War on Terror Film Festival after a screening of “Citizenfour” — the Oscar-winning documentary about Snowden by Laura Poitras.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/24/edward_snowden_glenn_greenwald_chris_hedges

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version