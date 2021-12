Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 09:20 Hits: 8

A Yemeni Houthi rebel attack on the Saudi Arabian town of Jizan resulted in two casualties and seven injured. Among the dead from the Houthi-fired projectile are a Saudi and a Yemeni national.

