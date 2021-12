Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 09:15 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Apart from food, beverages and medicine, there is an urgent need to supply mattresses and portable gas stoves to flood victims, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/25/floods-mattresses-portable-gas-stoves-urgently-needed-by-victims-says-dr-wee