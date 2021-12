Category: World Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 18:19 Hits: 2

The deputy prime minister said the EU's top court was being used to promote federalist ideas. The comments come as Poland and the EU are embroiled in a conflict over judicial changes launched by Poland's leading party.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poland-accuses-germany-of-trying-to-form-fourth-reich/a-60252976?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf