Success of online medical portal Doctolib highlights the French state’s failure to digitise

Success of online medical portal Doctolib highlights the French state’s failure to digitise French company Doctolib’s website and app allow users to book medical appointments through an online portal. They boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic – allowing many to access both vaccinations and consultations with relative ease – and the company now plans to expand to Italy and Germany. But the emergence of a private firm to fill a gap in France’s public health sector also highlights the country’s failure to modernise the medical services industry. 

