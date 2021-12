Category: World Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 19:42 Hits: 4

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, leading the world's Roman Catholics into Christmas, said on Friday that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, urging all to "look beyond all the lights and decorations" and remember the neediest. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/25/look-beyond-the-lights-and-remember-the-poor-pope-says-on-christmas-eve