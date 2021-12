Category: World Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 19:43 Hits: 4

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas will run for governor of Sao Paulo state in next year's elections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/25/brazil-infrastructure-minister-to-run-for-sao-paulo-governor