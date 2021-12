Category: World Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 16:16 Hits: 2

The United States needs to lead a determined NATO effort to give diplomacy a chance to de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while readying severe sanctions if negotiation fails. That approach offers the best way to avert a conflict that will produce no winner.

