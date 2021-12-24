Russian Court Fines Alphabet's Google $98 Million

“When the Basque whalers applied to cod the salting techniques they were using on whale, they discovered a particularly good marriage because the cod is virtually without fat, and so if salted and dried well, would rarely spoil. It would outlast whale, which is red meat, and it would outlast herring, a fatty fish that became a popular salted item of the northern countries in the Middle Ages.” ― Mark Kurlansky, Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World