Published on Friday, 24 December 2021

Many Lebanese families will experience yet another bleak Christmas season due to the country’s ongoing economic crisis. Although associations and NGOs have organised gift distributions, some families cannot pay for transportation to reach them. FRANCE 24’s Sally Farhat and Zeina Antonios report from Beirut.

