Published on Friday, 24 December 2021

Two people have been killed in a fire in the intensive care unit of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Russia's southern city of Astrakhan, the TASS news agency and Ria Novosti reported on December 24, citing a source in the emergency rescue services.

