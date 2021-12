Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 17:41 Hits: 7

Artist Jens Galschiot tells Al Jazeera removal of iconic Pillar of Shame is intended to 'oppress' Hong Kong residents.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/23/hong-kong-university-tiananmen-massacre-statue-pillar-shame