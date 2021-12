Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 13:23 Hits: 4

US President Joe Biden should be applauded for taking the lead on reinvigorating democracy worldwide. But foiling dictators requires not only good intentions but also a strategy based on sound analysis.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/democracy-global-constitution-and-game-theory-by-kaushik-basu-2021-12