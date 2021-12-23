Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Omicron rising

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 13:23 Hits: 4

Gregg Gonsalves writes for the Washington Post that President Biden is failing to handle the COVID-19 pandemic:

I’ve lived through two pandemics in my lifetime, first AIDS and now covid-19. From those experiences, I know no one roots for our leaders’ failures in such crises. Their successes can be measured in lives saved. That’s why it pains me to admit it: President Biden is failing on covid-19. [...] Biden did indeed urge people to get boosted, saying they were free and available, but except for announcing a set of pop-up clinics around the United States, he didn’t articulate the plan to get this done. As for vaccine misinformation, he told its purveyors to “stop it,” which is far from the campaign we need to address the anti-vaccine propaganda circulating widely in the United States and the corporate reticence to take vaccination seriously. We already know vaccines alone will not solve this problem. The president made a bet in March that vaccination could return the country to some semblance of normalcy, promising a “summer of freedom.” But as the delta variant emerged, the highly transmissible strain tore through the country, outpacing the speed of our vaccination efforts.

I agree with Gonsalves that President Biden’s “summer of freedom” proclamation was premature and probably ill-advised given the volume of uncontested vaccine misinformation and disinformation that was prevalent even in March 2021. But Gonsalves, himself, doesn’t seem to have any ideas about addressing vaccine misinformation, much of which was trafficked by President Biden’s predecessor, TFG. Overall, I think that Gonsalves’ assessments are right on some matters and wrong with regard to other matters.

Dhruv Khullar of The New Yorker notes that even as the omicron variant is becoming the dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States, individual assessments of risk have remained the same.

Omicron is thought to be at least twice as transmissible as Delta, which itself is twice as contagious as the original; it may be more than three times as effective at reinfecting those who’ve already contracted the coronavirus. But it doesn’t transform our risk stratification. Those who were most vulnerable to Alpha or Delta are still the people who are most susceptible to the new variant. There will be exceptions—a young vaccinated person who ends up in the I.C.U., or an elderly smoker with nothing but a stuffy nose—but, for the most part, the established logic of covid risk still serves as a reliable guide. There’s one category of vulnerability from which it’s possible to escape. A recent analysis examined covid hospitalizations between June and September—the post-Delta, pre-Omicron period. It found that eighty-five per cent of hospitalized people were unvaccinated. How will Omicron change this picture? It’s too early to say for certain, but, as the new variant starts to displace Delta, a rule of thumb is emerging: to maintain a similar level of protection, you need one more dose than you did before. If two doses of an mRNA vaccine were enough to prevent a Delta infection, then three are needed for Omicron; if you’ve received two shots and you get a breakthrough Omicron infection, you’ll be reasonably protected against severe disease, but you’ll be safer if you’ve received three. Some organizations—the N.F.L., the Metropolitan Opera, a growing number of colleges—are starting to require booster shots. Others are sure to follow. Over all, however, many Americans are insufficiently immunized. Nationwide, only six in ten people have got two shots, and three in ten have received a booster.

Duane Schulthess of STATnews points out that in the UK, just as preliminary data shows that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased, death rates due to COVID-19 infection have also continued to decrease even as the omicron variant has replaced the delta variant as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the population.

Looking at daily death rates in the U.K. from May 15 — essentially from the point at which the Delta wave began — to Sept. 15, there is a highly statistically significant relationship between daily new cases and deaths. In short, case rates accurately predict death rates. But beginning the analysis on Sept. 15, coinciding with flattening of the Delta curve and the onset of Omicron, shows no statistical relationship between Covid-19 case rates and deaths. In earlier waves, rising death rates would follow an increase in cases; the impact of rising cases on death rates could be seen visually and validated statistically. Deaths would follow cases upward, and peak roughly two to three weeks after new cases began trending downward. With Omicron, however, we not only don’t see the rise in death rates that were associated with the first waves, but we actually see a continuing decline in death rates, despite a radical increase in cases. Whether or not this breakdown of the relationship between Omicron cases and deaths will play out in other countries, like the U.S., is hard to say. Omicron is currently more prevalent in the U.K. than in the U.S., and the U.K. has far better screening rates, both of which could alter the outcome in the U.S.

This is good news if that data holds up, but given that the omicron variant is reportedly much more contagious than the delta variant of COVID-19, I wonder about the extent of community spread going undetected.

Ed Kilgore writes for New York magazine that there is no “post-Donald Trump era” on the horizon for Republicans.

The idea that there would soon be a “post-Donald Trump era” in GOP politics was a common (if not always publicly expressed) sentiment in 2016, when many viewed him as an accidental presidential nominee, and again at some of the many low points of his presidency. When it looked like he would probably get waxed by Joe Biden in 2020, the perception of Trump as an aberration who would give way to vintage Reagan-style conservatives gained strength again. And in early 2021 when a lot of Republicans, including Thune, refused to go along with Trump’s stolen-election claims and insurrectionary talk, it again appeared the 45th president might drift away into irrelevance. It sure doesn’t look that way now, with Trump being the odds-on favorite for a party-backed comeback bid in 2024, with both elite and rank-and-file Republicans either embracing or tolerating his subversive and mendacious views about 2020. Even if Trump decides not to run in 2024, he has introduced and obtained mass support for an authoritarian-populist POV that repudiates traditional conservative Republican ideology on about every point other than hatred of government and its needier beneficiaries, their plutocratic economic policy leanings, and their comfort levels with racists and theocrats (not to mention racist theocrats). Susan Collins is 69 years old; it’s unlikely she will outlast Trumpism as the dominant point of view in her party.

Sergio Olmos writes for the Guardian that right-wing groups responsible for the Jan. 6 Insurrection “like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers” have now shifted to local organizing, at first out of necessity and now with an eye toward winning and controlling local elections.

In the aftermath of the 6 January Capitol attack, US law enforcement has dealt serious blows to rightwing groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Big tech firms have also largely curtailed their ability to spread their message, with widespread de-platforming of members on popular social networks. But extremism experts say the far right in America is now undergoing something of an atomization and localization: moving away from central organizations that might be subject to more federal law enforcement surveillance, and towards decentralized movements in regional venues where it can actually seek positions of office and take power. National far-right groups with state chapters, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have dissolved national leadership and fractured into state and intra-state groups. “A lot of organization and leadership vacuums opened up after January 6,” said Jared Holt, a domestic extremism researcher with Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post sums up the very good economic news for the U.S. and the Biden administration.

Heading into the new year, the economy looks in better shape than Biden’s legislative agenda. The Wall Street Journal reports: “A booming U.S. economy is rippling around the world, leaving global supply chains struggling to keep up and pushing up prices. The force of the American expansion is also inducing overseas companies to invest in the U.S., betting that the growth is still accelerating and will outpace other major economies.” With a projected 7 percent annualized growth rate for the fourth quarter, the United States is running circles around Europe and China. That relative strength against the rest of the world, reflected in a strong dollar that lowers the cost of imports for U.S. consumers, matters greatly. The economy grew 2.3 percent in the third quarter (higher than the expected 2.1 percent). Moreover, for all the talk of inflation and the pandemic, consumer confidence is through the roof. ABC News reports: “The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — rose to 115.8 in December, the highest reading since July.”

Mara Gay writes for The New York Times about the political rise of New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams and what Adams’ rise means for Black New York.

To many, the future mayor is still an enigma. The Black Democrat talks of law and order, but also Black Lives Matter. He courts Wall Street, then travels to Ghana to be spiritually cleansed. He parties late into the night alongside the rapper Ja Rule and the former Google C.E.O. Eric Schmidt. His talent and intellect are obvious. But he sounds nothing like Barack Obama. What exactly Mr. Adams intends to do once at City Hall is unclear. What is certain for now is that Mr. Adams knows who sent him there. New York’s Black Democratic base had endured a plague and marched for Black lives. They had kept the city going, along with municipal workers of all backgrounds, while wealthier New Yorkers remained safely at home. They had felt the rise in violence in their neighborhoods, and seen the resurgence of white supremacy under President Donald Trump. Their choice for mayor was Eric Adams.

Finally today, Jeffrey Barg, The Grammarian, writes for the Philadelphia Inquirer about the words and phrases that need to be retired for 2022.

Presenting nine more words and phrases for which we’re denying entry to 2022. “Post-pandemic.” We’re not post- anything, and it’s increasingly unlikely we ever will be. Feel free to reapply in 2023. “Avoid it like the plague.” For two years, we’ve proven colossally bad at avoiding the plague, so the phrase is useless. You once could have used it ironically, but sadly, irony also died in 2021 — sometime around when Philadelphia Weekly, the onetime vaunted progressive alt-weekly that birthed the original Angry Grammarian column, held the world’s most abhorrent “Guess the murders, win a prize” contest. Someone tell Alanis. “Now more than ever.” Just. Too. Many. Adverbs. Three of these four tired words are adverbs; than is the one lonely conjunction. Stephen King said: “The road to hell is paved with adverbs.” I’ll add: “And it’s greased with overused, underdeveloped drivel.”

