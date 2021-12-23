Jury finds Kim Potter guilty on both counts for the shooting death of Daunte Wright

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 19:50 Hits: 9

After starting the week off by listening to closing arguments for most of Monday before beginning around 24 total hours of deliberations, the jury in the Kim Potter trial reached a verdict on Thursday. Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Apr. 11, 2021, faces one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree manslaughter. The jury made its decision at around 12:09 p.m. and at about 1:29 p.m. the verdict was read by Judge Regina Chu. Potter was found guilty on both counts.

The first count carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to $30,000, while the second charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000. According to the New York Times, Potter could likely spend about 11 years in prison given that these are her first criminal offenses.

In preparation for the outcome of the trial, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, school districts announced that the K-12 winter break would be extended and that many daycare services would be closed the week of Dec. 20. Gov. Tim Walz previously said he was prepared to deploy the Minnesota National Guard if need be but their support does not appear to be needed. The family of Daunte Wright and their legal team announced in a press release that they would be delivering remarks following the trial outside the Hennepin County Courthouse.

MEDIA ALERT: The family of Daunte Wright & their legal team to provide comments during a live news conference shortly following the verdict in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. pic.twitter.com/jMY9c9lYSz December 23, 2021

Over the course of their deliberations, the jury asked two questions, the first being, “If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?” They also requested that zip ties securing the gun stored in an evidence box be removed so jurors could hold the weapon. Judge Chu allowed that request, but asked that jurors secure the gun with zip ties once they were done handling it. She also noted that the weapon was fully secured and not loaded.

The gun was used by Potter, apparently by accident, as she repeatedly yelled “Taser!” before fatally shooting Wright, who had been pulled over for expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Prosecutors noted that Potter was in such close range of other officers that the bullet casing from the gun hit Officer Trainee Anthony Luckey in the face as he was attempting to prevent Wright from fleeing the scene by driving away. Potter repeatedly noted throughout the trial and while she was on the witness stand that, were it not for Luckey’s insistence, she wouldn’t have pulled over Wright for such minor infractions.

Judge Chu polled all jurors, who unanimously found that the guilty verdicts were “true and correct.” As Chu was polling the jurors, Potter sat between her defense team relatively stone-faced while attorney Earl Gray appeared to rest his hand on his clasped hands that were on the desk in front of them. Potter will be held in custody without bail. A tentative sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 18, while the defense will be given until Jan. 31 to file a written motion for a disposition departure, which would allow Potter to potentially serve less than the total amount of her sentence if granted. The prosecution will have until Feb. 14 to respond.

