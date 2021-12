Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 17:38 Hits: 1

A European satellite operator has pulled the new German-language broadcasts of Russia's state-owned media company RT off the air after German regulators ruled that it did not have a valid license in the latest media spat between the two countries.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/rt-russia-youtube-germany-off-the-air/31621615.html