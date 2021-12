Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 18:08 Hits: 1

The editor in chief of Russia’s Novaya gazeta, who shared this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has denounced the Russian government’s so-called “foreign agents” law as “a filthy stigma that the authorities try to hang on all of their opponents.”

