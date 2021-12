Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 03:56 Hits: 4

The court has agreed to hear arguments about the Biden administration's vaccine or testing requirement for large employers, and a separate vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-supreme-court-to-hear-challenges-to-biden-vaccine-mandate/a-60233823?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf