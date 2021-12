Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 04:11 Hits: 5

The 'Good Shepherd' is one of the earliest Christian symbols. The ring was found in a Roman shipwreck along with silver coins and other artifacts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israeli-archeologists-find-christian-good-shepherd-ring-in-roman-shipwreck/a-60233874?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf