Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said. TheĀ Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian who had fired at them from a vehicle.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211222-israeli-troops-kill-palestinian-suspected-of-driving-car-into-west-bank-checkpoint