Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 08:56 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's coronavirus death toll passed the 600,000 mark on Thursday, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to the Delta variant. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/23/russia039s-coronavirus-death-toll-tops-600000