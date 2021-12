Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 09:13 Hits: 3

KUALA TERENGGANU: The lumpy object found by a woman while fishing in Marang waters at the end of November was not ambergris, a digestive secretion of the sperm whale, says the Terengganu Fisheries Department. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/23/object-found-by-woman-in-marang-not-ambergris-says-fisheries-dept