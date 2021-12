Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 07:53 Hits: 5

The Hungarian cabinet has deferred investments worth 755 billion forints ($2.3 billion) next year to reduce the budget deficit and bolster its finances amid warnings from the central bank about its fiscal discipline.

