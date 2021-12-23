Capitol riot committee is playing 'hardball' with Jim Jordan — and he's 'earned' it: CNN's Elie Honig

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 01:23 Hits: 1

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig broke down the significance of the House Select Committee's decision to seek information from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"It may be wishful thinking that Congressman Jordan will voluntarily cooperate with the committee, but he is a critical figure in this investigation, isn't he?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"He is," said Honig. "The committee has made clear they're playing hardball, that they're going to pursue the truth no matter who may hold the truth, up to and including their own colleagues in Congress. Jim Jordan is not being picked on here just for fun. He has absolutely earned this request for information which could soon become a subpoena, because we know for a fact that Jim Jordan spoke with Donald Trump on January 6th."

"Jim Jordan has now admitted that, sort of reluctantly, in a way, he's not super proud of what he talked about with Donald Trump on January 6th," added Honig. "So there is a real reason and purpose behind this subpoena. Jim Jordan has said he has nothing to hide, and soon we'll see if he can back up that talk."

Watch below:

Elie Honig says Jim Jordan "has earned" the scrutiny of the January 6 committee www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/jim-jordan-jan-6-2656094521/