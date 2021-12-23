Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 02:45 Hits: 5

One of Ukraine's top politicians has claimed that there are signals that Moscow might be planning a full-blown nuclear attack in an intervention movement.

"As of 1991, Ukraine had the third-largest nuclear capability in the world," decreed Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, referring to the arsenal of warheads from the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Kiev voluntarily gave this up to become a non-nuclear state just a few years later," he highlighted. He also declared that Russia "Was the guarantor of such disarmament, hints that if we continue our democratic development, it may even launch a nuclear strike against us."

Even after the repeated denials by the Kremlin, the statements by Stefanchuk come on the heels of Western leaders and Kiev's intelligence service's concerns about Moscow's supposed plans for an offensive against Ukraine.

Moscow stated that Western countries encourage Kiev’s officials to be involved in provocations that could end in an all-out conflict.

“More and more forces and equipment are being accumulated on the line of contact in the Donbass, supported by an increasing number of Western instructors.” He warned that if these states cannot hold back Kiev, and are instead actually spurring it on, Moscow will “take all necessary steps to ensure our security,” said last month Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

