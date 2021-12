Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 07:44 Hits: 4

The work is one of Hong Kong's few remaining public symbols of a Chinese pro-democracy movement that was brutally crushed in 1989. Beijing has sought to erase the incident from collective memory for 30 years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-university-removes-tiananmen-sculpture/a-60233367?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf