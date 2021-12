Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 01:29 Hits: 1

The United States on Wednesday authorised Pfizer'sĀ anti-CovidĀ pill for high-risk people aged 12 and up, as a surge of cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant threatened holiday plans and Americans struggled to find tests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211223-us-authorises-pfizer-s-anti-covid-pill-as-omicron-variant-surges