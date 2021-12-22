Attendees of high-profile, far-right conspiracy event got sick. They swear it's anthrax, not COVID

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 23:00 Hits: 1

In yet another extreme departure from reality and into the stuff of sci-fi, several presenters and attendees at the ReAwaken America Tour fell ill after the Dallas, Texas, event—but, instead of putting the blame where it obviously lies (we are in the middle of a viral pandemic), they claim their sickness came from an anthrax attack.

The far-right, conservative, and QAnon-friendly ReAwaken America Tour featured the biggest names in Q, alongside several big-name conservative figures: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn, podcaster Joe Oltmann, Trump adviser Roger Stone and attorney Sidney Powell, and Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, a celeb in the Big Lie circuit who claims he has the ability to prove whether ballots from the 2020 election were real or fake.

Dozens of people at the event claimed they became ill after gathering in a green room during the event—suspiciously just as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 began to surge around the globe.

VICE News reports that the anthrax claim was first made by Oltmann on his Conservative Daily podcast. Oltmann was seen on a video recording of the show coughing and sneezing on camera, symptoms often associated with COVID-19 or other illnesses. “There’s a 99.9% chance it’s anthrax,” Oltmann said on the show.

Then in a Dec. 21 Telegram post, Oltmann wrote: "Jovan Pulitzer is in a bad place right now. Please pray for him. Bring the spirit of healing upon him. In Jesus' name, amen. Might be anthrax, stay tuned."

Pulitzer, an election conspiracist and failed inventor was deeply involved in the bogus Arizona recount, promoting the notion that ballots had been flown into the state on the election from Asia to swing votes in Biden’s favor.

In a follow-up post, Oltmann added: "In an effort to be clear and transparent, I don't know if it is anthrax, some other derivative, or a spike protein (I was just told by a doctor that the symptoms are similar).”

"What I do know is Jovan is sick sick, I have been sick yet not near as bad as him. He has all the signs of some sort of anthrax or derivative. I asked him to go get tested and he agreed."

1. To my friends tried to keep this underwraps until we knew what we were dealing with but Evidence suggest that several of us were targeted by biological agents at an event This has wreaked havoc on my system w all of the most dangerous symptoms appearing Scary to say the least December 22, 2021

Oltmann, a conservative Colorado podcast host, recently invited Jake Angeli, the self-proclaimed “QAnon Shamon” terrorist who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a mob on Jan. 6. to appear as a guest on his show. Angeli was recently sentenced to 41 months in federal jail for his role in the riot.

According to Colorado Newsline, Oltmann has repeatedly called for the mass executions of some elected officials, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. senators, as well as members of the mainstream media and others he dismisses as “treasonous traitors.”

Lin Wood, the attorney who infamously raised millions for white supremacy darling Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen acquitted for murdering two Black Lives Matter protestors, shared the Telegram post from Oltmann.

I'm not saying there wasn't an anthrax attack on the green room at the Reawaken America stop in Dallas. But if a bunch of unvaxxed people who were in close contact with each other all start suffering from shortness of breath, cough and fever, anthrax would not be my first guess. December 21, 2021

Tulsa businessman Clay Clark, who organized the ReAwken America Tour, denies there was anthrax sprayed from the ceiling, according to Daily Dot, instead, he says it was a fog machine brought in by the church where the event was held.

Clark also denied he is a member of the “Illuminati.”

Although symptoms from anthrax are similar to those of COVID-19—fever, shortness of breath, cough, headache, body aches, and more—there are only about five cases per year in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Wednesday, Oltmann wrote on Telegram that Pulitzer told him he’d tested negative for anthrax, but claimed he has “weird symptoms so no idea what he has.”

But, in all of those who fell ill or attended the event, not one person has publicly suggested that maybe the cause is the coronavirus.

