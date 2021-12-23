News Roundup: Anti-COVID pill approved; economy booming; Jordan asked to explain insurrection role

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 03:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: Quite a bit of good, for a change! The U.S. economy continues to boom, and the supply chain surge that saw major U.S. ports clogged with more imports than they could handle is waning after prompt federal and state action. A new pill believed to be effective in reducing COVID-19 symptoms has been approved for emergency sale—hopefully in time to help mitigate what's expected to be a very large surge of omicron-infected patients.

In Congress, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection today asked Rep. Jim Jordan, a key House Republican backer of election conspiracy theories thought to be in contact with both Trump and Jan. 6 planners, to come to share what he knows. He'll refuse to testify, of course. Does that mean the House will hold one of its own members in contempt? Well, in even more contempt than it already does?

