Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:07 Hits: 0

In a rare victory for the U.S. Justice Department's effort to curb China espionage, Harvard professor Charles Lieber was found guilty of filing false tax returns and failing to report a foreign bank account in China.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1222/Harvard-nanoscientist-found-guilty-of-hiding-money-from-China?icid=rss