Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 16:44 Hits: 0

The Indian government is using broad anti-terror legislation to detain opponents of all stripes, but rarely obtains convictions in court.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/1222/Indian-anti-terror-law-snags-more-than-terrorists?icid=rss