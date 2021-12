Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 10:44 Hits: 0

In Caracas, Havana, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires, the standard-bearers of Latin America's radical left have celebrated the result of Chile’s presidential election, apparently viewing the millennial leftist as one of them. But they might end up being disappointed.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/chile-election-how-will-gabriel-boric-govern-by-jorge-g-castaneda-2021-12