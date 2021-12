Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:45 Hits: 0

Since the end of World War II, the United States has often overstated its resolve in military engagements, from Vietnam to Afghanistan. This has imposed massive costs not only in blood and treasure, but also in terms of America's credibility.

